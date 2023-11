Capela closed with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Thunder.

Capela's performance was comparable to his platoon mate Onyeka Okongwu (seven points, 14 rebounds, 25 minutes) on Monday. Capela has averaged just 5.8 shots over his last four contests, which makes settling into an offensive rhythm difficult.