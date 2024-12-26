site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Cody Zeller: Remains out
Zeller (personal) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Zeller remains away from the team due to personal remains. He doesn't have a return timetable.
