Hawks' Cole Aldrich: Joining Atlanta for camp

Aldrich will sign a training camp deal with the Hawks, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Aldrich, who is entering his age 29 season, appeared in just 21 games for the Timberwolves last season as a depth option at center. If he ends up making the Hawks roster, it seems unlikely his role would be much bigger this season. He's never cracked 1,000 minutes in a single season.