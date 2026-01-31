site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-corey-kispert-moves-to-second-unit | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hawks' Corey Kispert: Moves to second unit
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kispert will come off the bench for Saturday against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
This is an expected move with Jalen Johnson (calf) returning from a one-game absence. Kispert is likely to maintain a sizable role with Vit Krejci (ankle) sidelined Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories