Kispert racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 138-116 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kispert saw a boost in playing time with Dyson Daniels (ankle) and Jalen Johnson (knee) both out. However, Kispert's fantasy value remains limited outside of points, as he's averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per game across his last five outings (no starts).