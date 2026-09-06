Kispert will have added competition for playing time after the Hawks acquired both Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins this offseason.

Kispert was traded from Washington to Atlanta last January, averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 18.2 minutes per game in 39 regular-season appearances with the Hawks. However, the club traded for Wiggins, Dort and Ryan Nembhard this summer, giving up Zaccharie Risacher and draft capital in the two deals. Kispert's floor-spacing ability could help him retain a meaningful role, but he isn't guaranteed significant minutes in a crowded wing group.