Kispert supplied 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 loss to Houston.

Kispert got some extended minutes with Jalen Johnson (calf) taking the night off, and he took advantage of the increased opportunity. This was Kispert's second straight game with multiple triples and double-digit points, and this was his second game of the season with at least one steal and one block. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep the hot streak going Saturday with a favorable matchup against the Pacers.