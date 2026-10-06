Kispert contributed 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Monday's 132-123 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Kispert made the most of his 20 minutes off the bench, led Atlanta in scoring, and also set a team high with four threes. The sharpshooter made the most of his limited workload, needing only 11 field-goal attempts to produce 19 points. Kispert's ability to stretch the floor should keep him firmly in Atlanta's rotation, though his fantasy value will depend on whether he can provide enough production outside of scoring and three-pointers.