The Wizards traded Kispert (hamstring) and CJ McCollum (quadriceps) to the Hawks in exchange for Trae Young (quadriceps), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kispert will join the Hawks after four-plus seasons with Washington. The forward, whose inclusion in the trade likely had more to do with matching salary rather than his basketball abilities, is averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 19.5 minutes per game this season. He'll likely battle with Vit Krejci, Zaccharie Risacher and Luke Kennard for minutes on the wing