Jones ended with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), four blocks, three rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 loss to the Clippers.

Jones was basically the only bright spot for the Hawks during what was an embarrassing loss to the Clippers. The Hawks are experimenting at the center position with Alex Len struggling to produce thus far. Jones certainly flashed his defensive upside with four blocked shots and one steal during his 23 minutes on the floor. This could have been an even bigger night had the game been even moderately close. The Hawks have to backup Sunday when they face the Lakers. Look for Jones to remain in the starting lineup for that one.