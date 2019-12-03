Hawks' Damian Jones: Career-best night in win
Jones scored a career-high 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 104-79 win over the Warriors.
The former Golden State draft pick (30th overall in 2016) took his revenge on the team that traded him this offseason. Jones has been posting fairly modest numbers since moving into Atlanta's starting lineup, averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 boards and 1.0 blocks in 21.4 minutes over the last 12 games, but Monday's performance might earn him more court time at the expense of bench bigs Alex Len and Brune Fernando.
