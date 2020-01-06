Hawks' Damian Jones: Downgraded to questionable
Jones (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Jones remains in contention to play Monday, though his right hip appears to have tensed up a bit overnight. If he's held out, Alex Len and Bruno Fernando could each see minor upticks in minutes.
