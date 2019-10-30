Hawks' Damian Jones: Functioning as No. 3 center
Jones has opened the season as the Hawks' third center.
Center is arguably the Hawks' weakest position, and they've struggled to get production from starter Alex Len thus far. He's been backed up by rookie Bruno Fernando, while Jones has slotted in as the No. 3 option. Jones did not see the floor in the season-opener on Oct. 24, and he's played limited minutes -- 25 total -- over the subsequent three games.
