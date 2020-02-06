Jones contributed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Timberwolves.

Jones had a pretty strong showing in this game, putting up numbers across the board. Unfortunately, his time in the limelight might be short-lived as the Hawks just re-vamped their frontcourt with the additions of Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon via trade. Jones wasn't exactly a full-time, fantasy-relevant option in shallower leagues to begin with, but these acquisitions basically shut the foor on the hopes of any significant production when this frontcourt is at full strength.