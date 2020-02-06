Hawks' Damian Jones: Has solid night in starting role
Jones contributed 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 win over the Timberwolves.
Jones had a pretty strong showing in this game, putting up numbers across the board. Unfortunately, his time in the limelight might be short-lived as the Hawks just re-vamped their frontcourt with the additions of Clint Capela and Dewayne Dedmon via trade. Jones wasn't exactly a full-time, fantasy-relevant option in shallower leagues to begin with, but these acquisitions basically shut the foor on the hopes of any significant production when this frontcourt is at full strength.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...