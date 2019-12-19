Jones will come off the bench Thursday against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Jones and Jabari Parker will both head to the bench Thursday as the struggling Hawks switch up their lineup, with Bruno Fernando and Cam Reddish both joining the starting five as a result. The big man's production has dipped over his past five games, evidenced by his averages of 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes over that stretch.