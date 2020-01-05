Jones had two points (1-1 FG), six rebounds and one assist in 10 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.

Jones surprisingly started against the Pacers but produced just one field goal, and he hasn't scored more than two points in any of Atlanta's last nine games -- a span where he has received three DNP designations. Regardless of his role moving forward, he's simply not producing enough to remain relevant in most fantasy formats.