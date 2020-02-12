Play

Jones will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Jones has started the past seven games for a banged up Hawks team, but he's seen just 15 minutes in each of his past two appearances. Dewayne Dedmon, who was acquired from the Kings prior to the trade deadline, will get the start at center in favor of Jones on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories