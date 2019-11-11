Jones logged a season-high 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 124-113 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers, finishing with eight points (4-7 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Jones has now picked up double-digit minutes in five consecutive contests and appears to have supplanted rookie Bruno Fernando as the top backup to starting center Alex Len. Even with frontcourt mate John Collins (suspension) out for the past four games, Len is averaging just 3.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes while shooting 40 percent from the floor. Len's ongoing struggles could open the door for Jones to take over the starting gig at some point in the near future.