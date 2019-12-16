Hawks' Damian Jones: Production on downturn
Jones compiled 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 101-96 loss to the Lakers.
The performance was adequate enough for fantasy managers that used Jones as a blocks and field-goal percentage streamer, but the center's overall utility has otherwise followed a downward trajectory since he put up a season-high 20 points on Dec. 4. Most troubling is the fact that Jones hasn't played more than 21 minutes in any of the past five games, as coach Lloyd Pierce has began to give more run to backup Alex Len. With John Collins set to return from suspension Dec. 23 and immediately reclaim a high-minute role in the frontcourt, the playing-time outlooks for Jones, Len and Jabari Parker are only likely to worsen from here.
