Hawks' Damian Jones: Productive outing in spot start
Jones scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 win over the Sixers.
Jones got his first start since Jan. 4 due to the absences of both Alex Len (hip) and Bruno Fernando (calf), and he made the most of his chance while posting his joint third-best scoring and joint second-best rebounding outputs of the season. His value will depend heavily on what happens with both Len and Fernando moving forward, but Jones should remain Atlanta's starting center while these two aforementioned players remain out -- that could lead to a sizable spike in both playing time and production at least in a short-term scenario.
