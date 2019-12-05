Hawks' Damian Jones: Scores 20, perfect from field
Jones compiled 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 loss to the Nets.
Jones finished with career highs in points and minutes while matching his career high in rebounding. While he struggled from the charity stripe, Jones didn't miss a single shot from the field. He'll likely continue to benefit from the easy looks created by Trae Young, and Jones has now reached double figures in scoring in six of the last 12 games.
