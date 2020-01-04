Hawks' Damian Jones: Starting Saturday
Jones will start Saturday's contest against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Atlanta is dealing with a myriad of injuries, so Jones and Bruno Fernando will both get the nod in the frontcourt. Across 19 previous starts, Jones has averaged 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.1 minutes.
