Hawks' Damian Jones: Starting Thursday
Jones is starting at center Thursday against the 76ers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Jones will get the start Thursday with both Bruno Fernando (calf) and Alex Len (hip) sidelined. In 20 starts this season, Jones is averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 19.6 minutes.
