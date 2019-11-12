Play

Jones will start at center Tuesday night against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Jones is set to draw his first start of the season after playing extended minutes Sunday against the Trail Blazers. He's averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 boards over eight games this year,. Alex Len (ankle) remains questionable for Tuesday's clash and will come off the bench if cleared to play.

