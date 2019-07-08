Jones was traded to the Hawks on Monday in exchange for Omari Spellman, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's a curious move for the Hawks, as they just drafted Spellman in the first round of last year's draft, but it looks as if the team is in search of a legitimate backup center following the departure of Dewayne Dedmon this offseason. Jones started 22 games for the Warriors this season before undergoing surgery on a torn left pectoral muscle that kept him out until late in the postseason. Jones will likely compete with rookie Bruno Fernando for a spot in the rotation this season behind likely starter Alex Len.