Hawks' Damion Lee: Continues producing on first unit Thursday
Lee supplied 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals across 22 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 loss to the Kings.
The rookie has been a late-season fantasy revelation, posting double-digit scoring efforts in three of his first five games. Lee has been a willing contributor when on the floor, putting up eight shot attempts in all but one of the contests he's suited up for while also providing serviceable contributions in rebounds, assists and steals. With Kent Bazemore (knee) potentially out for the remainder of the season, Lee could continue to enjoy an expanded role of varying degree.
