Hawks' Damion Lee: Expected to sign with Hawks for rest of season
Lee is expected to sign with the Hawks for the rest of the season at the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Lee has seen a fairly significant role in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game. The Hawks continue to deal with a number of injuries at the wing, meaning Lee could continue to see significant run for the remainder of the season.
