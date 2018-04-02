Lee is expected to sign with the Hawks for the rest of the season at the conclusion of his second 10-day contract, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Lee has seen a fairly significant role in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per game. The Hawks continue to deal with a number of injuries at the wing, meaning Lee could continue to see significant run for the remainder of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories