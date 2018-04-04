Lee totaled 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.

Lee wasn't efficient as a scorer, but he did find a way to contribute in every category except blocks. Lee earned a career high minute total and hauled in a career high in rebounds. He is expected to sign with the Hawks for the remainder of the campaign, and seems like a solid bet to keep seeing plenty of minutes.