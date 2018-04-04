Hawks' Damion Lee: Fills box score in Tuesday's loss
Lee totaled 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 loss to the Heat.
Lee wasn't efficient as a scorer, but he did find a way to contribute in every category except blocks. Lee earned a career high minute total and hauled in a career high in rebounds. He is expected to sign with the Hawks for the remainder of the campaign, and seems like a solid bet to keep seeing plenty of minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Expected to sign with Hawks for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Scores career-high 20 points•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Plays 25 minutes in start•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Strong complementary effort in loss•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Inks second 10-day contract•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Continues producing on first unit Thursday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...