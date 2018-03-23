Hawks' Damion Lee: Inks second 10-day contract
Lee signed a second 10-day deal with the Hawks on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The former Louisville standout joined the Hawks less than two weeks ago, but he's been a significant factor in the rotation over the last five games, averaging 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in nearly 24 minutes per contest. The 25-year-old will remain with the Hawks for at least another 10 days, at which point he'll either become a free agent or ink a longer-term deal with Atlanta.
