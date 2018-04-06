Hawks' Damion Lee: Moving back to bench
Lee will shift to the bench Friday against Washington, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Lee has been the regular starter at shooting guard over the past two weeks, but he'll be unseated by DeAndre Bembry on Friday. Still, Lee projects to hold a fairly significant role off the bench. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.
More News
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Fills box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Expected to sign with Hawks for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Scores career-high 20 points•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Plays 25 minutes in start•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Strong complementary effort in loss•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Inks second 10-day contract•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....