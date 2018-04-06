Lee will shift to the bench Friday against Washington, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Lee has been the regular starter at shooting guard over the past two weeks, but he'll be unseated by DeAndre Bembry on Friday. Still, Lee projects to hold a fairly significant role off the bench. The 25-year-old is averaging 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.