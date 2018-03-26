Lee had only four points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 loss to the Rockets.

Lee started at shooting guard for the undermanned Hawks, seeing 25 minutes of court-time. The coaching staff seems to like what they see in the undrafted 25-year-old, and with the Hawks having nothing to play for, he is sure to see some more opportunities over the course of the next few games.

