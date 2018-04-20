Lee appeared in 15 games with the Hawks in 2017-18 and mustered 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Lee's 2017-18 journey to starting guard at the end of the season for Atlanta started in the G League where he was tearing it up for the Santa Cruz Warriors. The former Louisville Cardinal was productive in his time in the NBA as well and his highest scoring output came on Mar. 30 when he poured in 20 points against the 76ers. Lee should be able to find a two-way contract this summer when free agency opens up.