Hawks' Damion Lee: Scores 13 points in 17 minutes
Lee accounted for 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes Tuesday in Atlanta's loss to Oklahoma City.
Lee shined in his first game with Atlanta since inking a 10-day contract. He showed off his scoring ability Tuesday against Oklahoma City. It isn't easy to anticipate what his role will be moving forward, but Lee will continue to provide Atlanta with depth on the wing while he tries to build on his early success. If his shot keeps falling, the former Louisville Cardinal will be worth a speculative add.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...