Lee accounted for 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 17 minutes Tuesday in Atlanta's loss to Oklahoma City.

Lee shined in his first game with Atlanta since inking a 10-day contract. He showed off his scoring ability Tuesday against Oklahoma City. It isn't easy to anticipate what his role will be moving forward, but Lee will continue to provide Atlanta with depth on the wing while he tries to build on his early success. If his shot keeps falling, the former Louisville Cardinal will be worth a speculative add.