Hawks' Damion Lee: Scores career-high 20 points
Lee scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 101-91 loss to Philadelphia.
Since being activated on March 13, Lee is averaging 10.4 points in nine career games, including a career-high 20 points Friday. In addition, Lee has shot in high volumes in a short amount of time, averaging 8.9 shots per game. With six games remaining, he should see plenty of opportunities as Atlanta tries to figure out which of their current pieces will fit in the future.
