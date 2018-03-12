Hawks' Damion Lee: Signs 10-day contract with Hawks
Lee signed a 10-day contract with the Hawks on Monday, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Lee has spent the bulk of the season in the G-League after failing to make the Celtics' roster out of training camp. In 37 games with Santa Cruz, Lee has averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.6 minutes. With the Hawks recently losing Kent Bazemore (knee) for the season, Lee should provide some added depth on the wing, though his exact workload is a bit unclear at this point. For now, he'll likely slot in behind Tyler Dorsey, which could afford him some decent run in the regular rotation.
