Lee will get the start at shooting guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Jazz, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website"> reports.

Lee will be playing his fourth game with the Hawks since inking a 10-day contract, but this will be his first starting opportunity. He has posted 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 steals across 21.5 minutes so far in his young career, and he could be in line for a slightly increased workload.