Hawks' Damion Lee: Strong complementary effort in loss
Lee finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.
Fresh off signing a second 10-day contract earlier in the day, Lee went out and posted a career-high rebounding total and his second consecutive double-digit scoring effort. Tyler Dorsey is also playing well at two-guard off the bench, but head coach Mike Budenholzer appears satisfied with having the duo operate in the order in which he's currently deploying them while Kent Bazemore (knee) remains sidelined.
