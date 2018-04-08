Lee will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Lee was placed in a bench role for the first time in two weeks during Friday's tilt with the Wizards, though he still ended up tallying 26 minutes. However, after a one-game stint with the reserves, Lee will get bumped back up to the starting five and will actually set some work at point guard, rather than shooting guard. That sends Isaiah Taylor to a bench role in the corresponding move. Barring some overall struggles, Lee could push for 30-plus minutes.