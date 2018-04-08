Hawks' Damion Lee: Will rejoin starting five Sunday
Lee will start at point guard for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Lee was placed in a bench role for the first time in two weeks during Friday's tilt with the Wizards, though he still ended up tallying 26 minutes. However, after a one-game stint with the reserves, Lee will get bumped back up to the starting five and will actually set some work at point guard, rather than shooting guard. That sends Isaiah Taylor to a bench role in the corresponding move. Barring some overall struggles, Lee could push for 30-plus minutes.
More News
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Moving back to bench•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Fills box score in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Expected to sign with Hawks for rest of season•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Scores career-high 20 points•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Plays 25 minutes in start•
-
Hawks' Damion Lee: Strong complementary effort in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....