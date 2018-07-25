Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Agrees to one-year deal with Atlanta
Hamilton has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hamilton played on a two-way deal with Oklahoma City a season ago, but saw action in just six NBA games. In the G-League, Hamilton posted averages of 16.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists over 32.8 minutes per game. Atlanta has a young roster, so it's possible Hamilton could get a chance to prove himself.
