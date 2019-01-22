Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Hits glass hard in loss
Hamilton finished with two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 122-103 loss to the Magic.
Since starting three consecutive games between Dec. 31 and Jan. 4, Hamilton has been an inconsistent member of the rotation. He's seen action in five of the past eight contests, averaging 4.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 15.6 minutes per game. Hamilton could drop back out of the rotation Wednesday against the Bulls if Kevin Huerter (neck) -- who sat out Monday -- is available.
