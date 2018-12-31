Hamilton is starting Monday against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops reports.

Hamilton will step into the starting lineup for the first time all season with Kent Bazemore (ankle) and Taurean Prince (ankle) both unavailable for Atlanta. The 23-year-old has played more than 10 minutes just once for the Hawks this season, notching three points, two rebounds and one assist in that appearance (14 minutes). In four games for the Erie BayHawks, Hamilton is averaging 18.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists across 34.3 minutes.