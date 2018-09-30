Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Officially out Monday
Hamilton (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.
Hamilton is currently recovering from a tear in his right rotator cuff and he was always considered a long shot to play in the exhibition opener. He's expected to be reevaluated at some point early this week, so another update on his availability should be provided in the coming few days. It wouldn't be surprising if Hamilton wound up missing an additional contest or two following Monday's outing.
More News
-
Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Shut down with shoulder injury•
-
Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Reaches one-year deal with Atlanta•
-
Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Hovers around triple-double•
-
Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Another stat stuffing effort•
-
Thunder's Daniel Hamilton: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Daniel Hamilton: Ninth triple-double•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...