Hamilton (shoulder) has officially been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Kevin Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Hamilton is currently recovering from a tear in his right rotator cuff and he was always considered a long shot to play in the exhibition opener. He's expected to be reevaluated at some point early this week, so another update on his availability should be provided in the coming few days. It wouldn't be surprising if Hamilton wound up missing an additional contest or two following Monday's outing.