Hamilton (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Hamilton will be missing a second straight game to open up the season, as he's still working through some discomfort from a torn rotator cuff. The Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return, so continue to consider Hamilton day-to-day following Friday's contest. Hamilton will likely struggle to garner fantasy-worthy minutes once healthy.