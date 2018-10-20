Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Remains out Sunday
Hamilton (shoulder) is out Sunday against the Cavaliers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton is still rehabbing from a right rotator cuff tear. His next chance to lace up arrives Wednesday against Dallas.
