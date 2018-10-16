Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: Ruled out Wednesday
Hamilton (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Hamilton was doubtful for Wednesday's contest due to a tear in his right rotator cuff, and the Hawks have officially ruled him out for the first game of the 2018-2019 campaign. It's unclear as to when he'll be able to return to the court, but his next chance will come Friday against Memphis.
