Hamilton was diagnosed Sept. 11 with a tear in his right rotator cuff and will be sidelined for the start of training camp before being re-evaluated early next week, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Hawks are optimistic the wing won't require surgery to address the injury and believe he'll be able to heal up after following a regimen of rest and rehab. Hamilton, who has already resumed some light on-court work, joined the Hawks on a one-year deal in late July and will likely be vying for one of the final spots on the 15-man roster. The 23-year-old isn't expected to see meaningful minutes at the start of the season even if his injury doesn't impact his availability.