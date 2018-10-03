Hawks' Daniel Hamilton: To be re-evaluated in two weeks
Hamilton (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hamilton is recovering from a tear in his right rotator cuff. A two-week date for a re-evaluation puts his availability for the season opener in doubt.
