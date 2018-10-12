Hamilton (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Knicks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Hamilton has been nursing a tear in his right rotator cuff for several weeks now, and it's still unclear what kind of timetable he is facing. Regardless, he is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season and will be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Hawks can provide another update on his health.