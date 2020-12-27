Gallinari (foot) took part in practice Sunday, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gallinari was held out of Saturday's win over the Grizzlies after getting his foot stepped on in the opener, but it looks as though he'll have a good chance to return to action Monday against Detroit. The veteran had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes in his Hawks debut against Chicago on Wednesday.
