In 24 minutes off the bench, Gallinari totaled just nine points (2-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics.

Gallinari will be happy to leave Boston. In the two-game set against the Celtics, he totaled just 18 points on 5-for 27 shooting including going just 4-for 13 from distance. He failed to contribute in other categories as well, grabbing just five rebounds and dishing out four assists in the two games.